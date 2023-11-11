Headlines

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

The state of Sri Lankan cricket is in disarray, facing a significant crisis as the men's team disappoints in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite qualifying through the qualifiers, the team's lackluster performance, highlighted by a crushing defeat in the Asia Cup 2023 final against India, raised concerns. Expected to perform well in Indian conditions, the team failed to ignite any spark throughout the tournament, further hindered by numerous injury issues.

With only 2 wins from 9 matches, the men's team's World Cup campaign came to a regrettable end, followed by more bad news—the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket board. The ICC cited serious breaches of obligations, specifically emphasizing the requirement for autonomous management and the avoidance of government interference in cricket affairs.

A press release from the ICC stated, "The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member." The decision came in response to government interference in the governance and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. Before Sri Lanka's last league match against England, the sports minister sacked the entire national cricket board due to the men's team's poor performance. However, a court order imposed a 14-day stay on the sacking, allowing Shammi Silva to continue chairing the Sri Lanka Cricket.

Reports suggest that it was Shammi Silva who requested the ICC to suspend the board, highlighting the political infighting affecting the board's day-to-day operations. The turmoil has spilled onto the field, impacting the team's performance. As Sri Lanka faces the aftermath of the World Cup, decisions about the new captain and the future of head coach Chris Silverwood loom, necessitating a reboot of the cricket board.

Adding to their woes, Sri Lanka risks losing a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 roster, currently placed at the ninth position. However, a chance for redemption exists if seventh-placed England and eighth-placed Bangladesh lose their respective matches, allowing Sri Lanka to claim the eighth spot based on a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Notably, Sri Lanka Cricket becomes the second Full Member of the ICC to face suspension in the last four years, following Zimbabwe in 2019. While the ICC has not disclosed the conditions of the suspension, Sri Lanka, not scheduled for any matches until December, hosts the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup in January and February next year.

