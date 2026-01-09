FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India

Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away format

Union Budget 2026 to be tabled on Feb 1, Budget Session begins Jan 28; check details

India issues BIG statement on proposed US bill to impose 500% tariffs: 'Our position is...'

Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret OUT! Insider reveals 'both we're in same hotel, but...'

MEA rejects China's infrastructure buildup through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: 'Shaksgam Valley is...'

BIG update on Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves CBI probe, says, 'Her parents were...'

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 final answer key, scorecard out; get direct LINK here

How to Plan Your Financial Journey With ULIP and Mutual Funds

CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claims against HM Amit Shah on coal scam, warns of releasing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India

BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup match

India issues BIG statement on proposed US bill to impose 500% tariffs: 'Our position is...'

India's BIG statement on US bill to impose 500% tariffs: 'Our position is...'

Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret OUT! Insider reveals 'both we're in same hotel, but...'

Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret out!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away format

The Women’s Premier League is being staged at only two venues instead of an IPL-style home-and-away format. This explainer breaks down the key reasons behind the decision, including logistics, costs, scheduling challenges, broadcast efficiency, and long-term expansion plans for the WPL.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away format
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off today, January 9, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. And right out of the gate, there’s a huge matchup: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI). This is the league’s fourth season, and it’s buzzing with more energy than ever. Women’s cricket has exploded in popularity since last year’s World Cup, and with all the fresh faces after the mega auction, things feel brand new.

But some things haven’t changed. The WPL is sticking to the same format as before—matches only in two cities, not the home-and-away style you see in the men’s IPL. The “caravan” setup means teams travel together between these venues instead of playing in their home cities.

So why hasn’t the WPL switched to a home-and-away format like the IPL? Ever since the first season in 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept the caravan format, even though a lot of people have been calling for a change. Honestly, it comes down to time. The WPL has a tight window to fit in all its games. With just five teams and barely any breaks between matches, crisscrossing the country for home games isn’t really possible right now. The caravan format lets teams play on back-to-back days, which is exactly what’s happening this season.

That said, things could change soon. Expansion is on the horizon, and once more teams join the league, the home-and-away format might finally happen. Parth Jindal, owner of the Delhi Capitals, recently suggested that new teams could be added in the next couple of years.

“We’d love to see a home-and-away WPL. The caravan format works, but it’s not perfect,” Jindal said after the 2026 mega auction. “The season is short, so the league has to squeeze into a small window, but I think it’s just a matter of time before new teams come in and the format changes. That would be better for the fans, the players, and for the league’s future.”

For now, the 2026 WPL splits its games between two venues: the first 11 matches are in Navi Mumbai, and then everything shifts to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium for the last 10, including the eliminator and final.

This isn’t new. In 2023 and 2024, the league also stuck to two venues—Navi Mumbai and Mumbai (CCI) in the first season, and then Delhi and Bengaluru the next. Last year, they spread out a bit more, using Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai (CCI) for the 2025 season.

Even with the caravan format, every team still plays each other twice during the league stage. The team that tops the table goes straight to the final, and the second and third-placed teams face off in an eliminator for the last spot in the title match.

Also read| 'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India
BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup match
Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away format
Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away forma
Union Budget 2026 to be tabled on Feb 1, Budget Session begins Jan 28; check details
Union Budget 2026 to be tabled on Feb 1, Budget Session begins Jan 28; check det
India issues BIG statement on proposed US bill to impose 500% tariffs: 'Our position is...'
India's BIG statement on US bill to impose 500% tariffs: 'Our position is...'
Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret OUT! Insider reveals 'both we're in same hotel, but...'
Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret out!
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement