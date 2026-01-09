Explained: Why WPL 2026 has just two venues and no IPL-style home-and-away format

The Women’s Premier League is being staged at only two venues instead of an IPL-style home-and-away format. This explainer breaks down the key reasons behind the decision, including logistics, costs, scheduling challenges, broadcast efficiency, and long-term expansion plans for the WPL.

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off today, January 9, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. And right out of the gate, there’s a huge matchup: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI). This is the league’s fourth season, and it’s buzzing with more energy than ever. Women’s cricket has exploded in popularity since last year’s World Cup, and with all the fresh faces after the mega auction, things feel brand new.

But some things haven’t changed. The WPL is sticking to the same format as before—matches only in two cities, not the home-and-away style you see in the men’s IPL. The “caravan” setup means teams travel together between these venues instead of playing in their home cities.

So why hasn’t the WPL switched to a home-and-away format like the IPL? Ever since the first season in 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept the caravan format, even though a lot of people have been calling for a change. Honestly, it comes down to time. The WPL has a tight window to fit in all its games. With just five teams and barely any breaks between matches, crisscrossing the country for home games isn’t really possible right now. The caravan format lets teams play on back-to-back days, which is exactly what’s happening this season.

That said, things could change soon. Expansion is on the horizon, and once more teams join the league, the home-and-away format might finally happen. Parth Jindal, owner of the Delhi Capitals, recently suggested that new teams could be added in the next couple of years.

“We’d love to see a home-and-away WPL. The caravan format works, but it’s not perfect,” Jindal said after the 2026 mega auction. “The season is short, so the league has to squeeze into a small window, but I think it’s just a matter of time before new teams come in and the format changes. That would be better for the fans, the players, and for the league’s future.”

For now, the 2026 WPL splits its games between two venues: the first 11 matches are in Navi Mumbai, and then everything shifts to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium for the last 10, including the eliminator and final.

This isn’t new. In 2023 and 2024, the league also stuck to two venues—Navi Mumbai and Mumbai (CCI) in the first season, and then Delhi and Bengaluru the next. Last year, they spread out a bit more, using Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai (CCI) for the 2025 season.

Even with the caravan format, every team still plays each other twice during the league stage. The team that tops the table goes straight to the final, and the second and third-placed teams face off in an eliminator for the last spot in the title match.

Also read| 'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row