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Explained: Why winning IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 could be more valuable this season?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be leaving no stone unturned tonight in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026, as the winning side will have a plethora of advantages ahead of the summit clash on May 31.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

Explained: Why winning IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 could be more valuable this season?
How will the team winning Qualifier 1 tonight have an added advantage? (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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The Road to Finale is officially getting started with Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The winner of Qualifier 1 has always had an added advantage as the winning team directly secured its finals berth, and the losing team will have to face the winner of the Eliminator to reach the grand finale.

 

However, the current IPL season offers another advantage to the winning team as they not only secure their berth for the finals but also gain valuable recovery time ahead of the title showdown.

 

How Qualifier 1 winner earn an added advantage?

 

One of the major advantages for the Qualifier 1 winner in IPL 2026 is the longer break before the final on May 31. After a long tournament as demanding as IPL, even a small physical advantage can play a vital role for a team.

 

In this gap, the victorious side can easily recover, assess conditions, and prepare strategically, whereas the losing side will have to immediately shift focus to their next knockout fixture.

 

Meanwhile, the winner of Qualifier 2 will have less time to bounce back with full force for the finals, as there is just one day's gap for the summit clash.

 

Unlike previous IPL seasons, this edition's Playoffs venues are relatively farther, which can cause travel fatigue among players. The team winning Qualifier 1 will reach Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the finals much ahead of its possible opponent.

 

On the other hand, the losing team in Qualifier 1 will have to first travel to New Chandigarh for Qualifier 2 and then, in just one day, to Ahmedabad for the finals.

 

Notably, if GT win tonight in Qualifier 1, then they will have a greater advantage over RCB, as the IPL 2026 Final is scheduled to be played at their home turf in Ahmedabad, giving them an extra edge.

 

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