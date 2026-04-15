Explained: Why Virat Kohli is missing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants

Star batter Virat Kohli was missing from RCB’s playing XI against LSG in IPL 2026, leaving fans surprised. Here’s the reason behind Kohli’s absence from the crucial clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli has been left out of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI for their league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The RCB opener sustained an ankle injury in the last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) and did not take the field during the second innings. He was seen practicing with a bandaged leg the day before the match. It appears that Kohli is not yet fit to field and will only bat. RCB captain Rajat Patidar did not mention Kohli during the toss ceremony.

"We are gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch). The previous game was having a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see. I think everyone is doing pretty much good for the team (on the necessary improvements). And coming on the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stand for us," Patidar said.

RCB made one adjustment to their playing XI, reintroducing Josh Hazlewood in place of Jacob Duffy. Duffy had stepped in for Hazlewood in the last match, but now the Australian pacer is back in the lineup.

LSG also did not alter their playing XI. Arjun Tendulkar has not been included in the Impact Players list and has yet to make an appearance for LSG.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are targeting the top position in the IPL 2026 points table. They have achieved 3 victories out of 4 matches, accumulating 6 points with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.148. A win against LSG would elevate them to 8 points by the end of the day.

LSG has secured 2 wins from 4 matches and currently sits in seventh place. They have 4 points with an NRR of -0.427. A victory over RCB would propel them to the fourth position in the standings. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the top spot in the league.

RCB vs LSG playing XIs

RCB: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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