Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Despite getting out for a duck in the 2nd ODI vs Australia, Virat Kohli received a standing ovation from the Adelaide crowd. The gesture reflected fans’ deep respect for his legacy, iconic Adelaide memories, and his unmatched impact on world cricket.

India is currently facing Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval, aiming to secure a victory and stay competitive in the series. All eyes were on Virat Kohli after his disappointing performance in the first ODI, where he scored a duck. Unfortunately, his struggles continued as he was dismissed for another duck after just four balls, thanks to a delivery from Xavier Batlett. Despite this being his second consecutive duck, Kohli received a standing ovation from the crowd at what he has previously called his favorite ground in Australia.

Having stepped back from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli now exclusively plays ODI cricket and is expected to continue until at least the ODI World Cup in 2027. This series in Australia marks the last time India will tour the country for an ODI series before the mega event two years from now. Therefore, it is likely that this is Kohli's final appearance in Australia, making this match potentially his last at the Adelaide Oval.

In light of this poignant moment, the crowd rose to applaud Kohli, despite his failure to score any runs. Kohli acknowledged the fans by removing his gloves and raising them in appreciation towards the audience.

In a surprising turn of events, Virat Kohli has recorded two consecutive ducks for the first time since his debut for Team India on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. This marks an unprecedented moment in his international cricket career.

Additionally, this is the first instance where Kohli has scored two ducks within a single ODI series. To put this into perspective, the ongoing series against Australia is the 75th ODI series of Kohli's illustrious career.

