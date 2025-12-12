FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking knock against UAE has created major buzz, but it will not be included in U-19 cricket’s official statistics. Here’s the detailed explanation behind the match classification rules that prevent the innings from entering the record books.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi maintained his impressive form in 2025, kicking off the U-19 Asia Cup with a remarkable century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Friday, December 12, marking India's first match of the tournament.

The 14-year-old prodigy reached his century in a mere 56 balls, celebrating the milestone with a gesture of folded hands. However, this remarkable achievement will not be reflected in his official statistics, as it will be recorded only in his outstanding Youth ODI figures for the Indian U-19 team.

Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century against UAE not recognised as an official ton?

This innings, which would have ranked as the third-fastest century in Youth ODI history and the second-highest individual score by an Indian, featured an astonishing 14 sixes. This tally would have set a world record, but unfortunately, it will not be acknowledged in the record books due to the match lacking official Youth ODI status. This is primarily because the UAE is classified as an associate team. In the U-19 Asia Cup, only matches between two Test-playing nations, such as the highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown on Sunday, December 14, are granted official Youth ODI status.

Only U-19 World Cups allow matches involving teams from associate nations to be recognized as Youth ODIs. Therefore, India's upcoming match against the USA in the global event on January 15 in Bulawayo will be an official Youth ODI, while the game against Malaysia on Tuesday, December 16, will not.

Vaibhav has already notched one Youth ODI century earlier this year against England U-19 in Worcester, achieving the feat in just 52 balls. The young talent also boasts three half-centuries for the junior Indian team in 50-over formats, along with two centuries and one fifty in Youth Test cricket.

In addition to his remarkable performances in U-19 cricket, Vaibhav has already notched up three centuries in senior T20 cricket. The 14-year-old showcased his talent by scoring a century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. He also achieved this feat for India in the Rising Stars Asia Cup against the UAE. Furthermore, he reached this impressive milestone for Bihar in the current Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra.

Talking about the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's outstanding performance laid the foundation for India to achieve a remarkable total of 433/6 in 50 overs against the UAE on Friday. This score marks India's highest ever in U-19 ODIs. Additionally, India has now become the first team to achieve three totals exceeding 400 runs in U-19 ODIs. Prior to this match, India's top U-19 ODI score was 425/3 against Scotland back in 2004. They also recorded 405/5 against Uganda in 2022.

