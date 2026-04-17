Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not penalised in Romi Bhinder's anti-corruption breach case

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi avoided punishment in the Romi Bhinder anti-corruption breach case after investigators found no evidence of his involvement or knowledge of the illegal approach. The case highlights strict anti-corruption rules in cricket and how responsibility is determined.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has avoided any penalties related to team manager Romi Bhinder’s breach of anti-corruption rules for using a mobile phone in the dugout during a live IPL 2026 match. The BCCI determined that Sooryavanshi was not at fault and simply required a clearer understanding of the league’s regulations, which could be provided by the RR management.

While team managers are permitted to use phones for emergencies in the dressing room, their use is prohibited in the dugout. Bhinder was caught using his phone during a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, with Sooryavanshi seen sitting next to him, glancing at the screen.

As reported by the Times of India, the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) conducted an investigation and found no grounds for severe punishment, opting instead to impose a fine and a warning. The report indicated that investigators were persuaded that Sooryavanshi’s medical condition justified the phone's use.

“There was no discussion about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is a kid and maybe the franchise can explain the rules better to him. No point intimidating a youngster," the report quoted a BCCI official as saying.

This outcome will be a relief for both Bhinder and the Royals. The franchise has faced match-fixing allegations and convictions in the past, and even a minor error — such as using a mobile phone during a live match, which is susceptible to bookie approaches — could have serious repercussions.

The BCCI has been diligent in safeguarding Sooryavanshi thus far, and this decision appears to be a continuation of that effort.

Sooryavanshi’s performance in IPL 2026

In IPL 2026, the 15-year-old talent Sooryavanshi has scored 200 runs in five matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 263.16. With an average of 40, he has hit 18 fours and an equal number of sixes. His remarkable performances include two record-setting 15-ball half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the latter culminating in a match-winning 78 off just 26 balls.

Also read| 'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI