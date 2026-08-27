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Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed India U19 selection despite being only 15

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15 was not included in India’s U19 squad. The teenage batting sensation’s absence has raised questions among fans with age eligibility and selection criteria at the centre of the discussion surrounding his omission from the squad in the selection.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed India U19 selection despite being only 15
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Courtesy: X)
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The BCCI just announced the 15-member India U19 squad for the upcoming home series against Australia. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of cricket legend Virender Sehwag, got his first call-up to the team. Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, kept his spot. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t make it to the squad. He’s just 15 and still has at least two more U19 World Cups left in him but the selectors left him out anyway. Here’s why.

Back in 2016, the BCCI changed the rules. Players can only play in one U19 World Cup, even if they're still young enough for another. Players like Washington Sundar missed out on a second tournament in 2018 because of this. Before the rule, guys like Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Zol, Sarfaraz Khan and Ricky Bhui got to play two U19 World Cups, but not anymore. For Sooryavanshi, his last game with the U19 squad is already in the books.

He made the most of it. In the final of the junior World Cup against England, the left-hander hammered 175 runs and helped India post a massive total of 411. That knock powered the team to a 100-run win and their sixth trophy in the tournament's history.

Sooryavanshi already has a T20I cap. During IPL 2026, he was the talk of the town, winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs. He scored a hundred and five fifties, which led to his first call-up to the national team for the Ireland tour, though he didn’t get to play.

His big break came during the England series. He started in the playing XI but was dropped after scoring just 42 runs in three games. In the next opportunity, he scored his first T20I fifty against Zimbabwe in the opening match. He didn’t do much in the second with 20 runs, but bounced back in style with 81 in the third game, bagging both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

Also read| 'Hopefully we will make it': Shubman Gill refuses to give up on WTC final dream despite Colombo draw

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