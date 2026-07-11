Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not in India's playing XI for 5th T20I against England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India's playing XI for the fifth T20I against England as the team opted to bring back Sanju Samson. The move comes after the teenage opener's debut outing, with India choosing experience and a different team combination for the series finale.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on selection for India’s final T20I against England—a decision that raised a few eyebrows given his recent form in the IPL 2026. This series hasn’t gone India’s way so far. They lost the last three matches, which makes this game absolutely critical if they want to avoid a whitewash.

Sooryavanshi’s journey has been quite a ride. He dominated the IPL earlier this year, racking up 776 runs and clinching the Orange Cap with ease. His massive IPL performance fast-tracked him into the national team, and he debuted in the second T20I. The expectations were sky-high, but things didn’t fall into place for him as he managed scores of just 14, 13, and 15 in his three outings.

In his place, India brought Sanju Samson back into the playing XI. Samson had to make way for Sooryavanshi earlier in the series—something that didn’t sit well with fans, especially since Samson has been consistently performing at the international level. Social media lit up with criticism when Samson was left out, and his low-key outings in the two recent matches in Ireland and one here in England probably felt like wasted opportunities. Now, he has another chance to stake his claim. It’s a critical moment for him—not just to contribute to a much-needed win but to send a message to the selectors that he deserves a permanent spot.

The team shuffled a bit elsewhere too—Washington Sundar was replaced by Suyansh Shedge. Clearly, India is looking for that winning combination rather than sticking with what’s familiar.

When asked about the selection changes, captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the team is using this match to try out options for the future. “I feel this is the time we need to try what’s best going forward for us as a team. So based on that, we decided this.”

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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