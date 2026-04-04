Explained: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians instead of Hardik Pandya vs Delhi Capitals

Suryakumar Yadav captains Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals as regular skipper Hardik Pandya misses the match. Here’s the reason behind the captaincy change.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday (April 4). DC won the toss and chose to bowl first in their inaugural home game. Fans were taken aback when Suryakumar Yadav appeared for the toss ceremony instead of Hardik Pandya. In a conversation with Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar explained that Pandya is unwell. Although Suryakumar is not officially part of the leadership group, he steps in to lead the team when the regular captain is unavailable.

"He's not well, doesn't look good, so he was not fit for today's game. So just getting into his shoes today," Suryakumar said. Deepak Chahar replaced Pandya in the playing XI. Mitchell Santner, who joined MI in Delhi, is also part of the playing XI.

"We have done here really well when we've batted first and defended. Quite a few changes. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik. Corbin Bosch comes in for Boulty, that's a tactical change. Boulty had a good game in the last game at Wankhede. And Mitch Santner comes in for Allah Ghazanfar," Suryakumar added.

DC has kept their playing XI unchanged. Auqib Dar is again listed among the Impact Players, but he will not make his debut as DC is bowling first.

"I choose to bowl first. First match at home, I want to see how the wicket is behaving. It looks a bit dry, a bit hard. We chased well in the last match. To chase down the target from 26/ 4 in the powerplay, it gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even the top-order know that there are batters in the lower order who can step up if they fail. Playing a home game is always beneficial. Our DC supporters will cheer for us. Same team," Axar Patel said at the toss.

Both teams began their IPL 2026 season with victories. DC triumphed over Lucknow Super Giants in an away match by successfully chasing down 142 runs. Meanwhile, MI successfully chased a hefty target of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a home game.

DC vs MI playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

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