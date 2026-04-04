Explained: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians instead of Hardik Pandya vs Delhi Capitals

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

Not The Kerala Story 2, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer'

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global domina

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Explained: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians instead of Hardik Pandya vs Delhi Capitals

Suryakumar Yadav captains Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals as regular skipper Hardik Pandya misses the match. Here’s the reason behind the captaincy change.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Explained: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians instead of Hardik Pandya vs Delhi Capitals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday (April 4). DC won the toss and chose to bowl first in their inaugural home game. Fans were taken aback when Suryakumar Yadav appeared for the toss ceremony instead of Hardik Pandya. In a conversation with Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar explained that Pandya is unwell. Although Suryakumar is not officially part of the leadership group, he steps in to lead the team when the regular captain is unavailable.

"He's not well, doesn't look good, so he was not fit for today's game. So just getting into his shoes today," Suryakumar said. Deepak Chahar replaced Pandya in the playing XI. Mitchell Santner, who joined MI in Delhi, is also part of the playing XI.

"We have done here really well when we've batted first and defended. Quite a few changes. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik. Corbin Bosch comes in for Boulty, that's a tactical change. Boulty had a good game in the last game at Wankhede. And Mitch Santner comes in for Allah Ghazanfar," Suryakumar added.

DC has kept their playing XI unchanged. Auqib Dar is again listed among the Impact Players, but he will not make his debut as DC is bowling first.

"I choose to bowl first. First match at home, I want to see how the wicket is behaving. It looks a bit dry, a bit hard. We chased well in the last match. To chase down the target from 26/ 4 in the powerplay, it gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even the top-order know that there are batters in the lower order who can step up if they fail. Playing a home game is always beneficial. Our DC supporters will cheer for us. Same team," Axar Patel said at the toss.

Both teams began their IPL 2026 season with victories. DC triumphed over Lucknow Super Giants in an away match by successfully chasing down 142 runs. Meanwhile, MI successfully chased a hefty target of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a home game.

DC vs MI playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| DC vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton departs for 9, Mumbai Indians 1 down

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid
US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more
Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate this expressway soon
Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her
Assam polls: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why is Sarma attacking her?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement