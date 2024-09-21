DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today

With three days of the Galle Test already completed, Saturday will be designated as a rest day.

For the first time in 16 years, a Test match will include a rest day as the initial match of the two-game series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle will feature this unique break. With three days of the Galle Test already completed, Saturday will be designated as a rest day, prompting curiosity about the reason behind this decision.

The rest day has been scheduled to coincide with the presidential elections in Sri Lanka, allowing the Sri Lankan cricketers and officials to travel to their respective voting locations. This election holds particular significance as it is the first major poll since the country underwent political changes in 2022. The team has made arrangements for a bus to transport those voting in Colombo, with players expected to cast their votes on Saturday before returning to the match.

However, some players face significant travel distances to reach their voting locations. For example, right-arm pacer Asitha Fernando will journey approximately 175 kilometers to the electorate near his hometown, while fellow seamer Lahiru Kumara will travel even further to Kandy, a distance of 225 kilometers from Galle.

Rest days were more common in the 1990s, with the most recent occurrence in 2008 when Sri Lanka toured Bangladesh for two Tests to accommodate parliamentary polls in the host country.

At the conclusion of three days, Sri Lanka holds a lead of 202 runs. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat first, with Kamindu Mendis scoring 114 runs and forming a crucial 103-run partnership with Kusal Mendis to help the hosts reach a total of 305.

New Zealand responded strongly, finishing day 2 at 255/4, but ultimately collapsed to 340, giving Sri Lanka a lead of 35 runs. In their second innings, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal both scored half-centuries to lead the reply. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva remain unbeaten.

