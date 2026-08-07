Explained: Why Shubman Gill is absent from the field on Day 1 of India-SL XI warm-up match

India captain Shubman Gill remained off the field on Day 1 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI after sustaining a finger injury during training. Here's the latest update on Gill's fitness, the reason behind his absence, and what it means ahead of the Test series.

It was somewhat unexpected to see KL Rahul step up for the toss before the warm-up match between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo on Friday. Although India Test captain Shubman Gill was supposed to lead the team on Day 1, he did not take the field, leaving Rahul to handle the leadership responsibilities.

The BCCI announced that Gill has suffered an impact injury to his right finger and, as a precaution, will not participate in the match on Friday.

This match serves as India’s sole practice game during their tour of Sri Lanka, where they are set to play two Test matches. The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Galle, followed by the second Test in Colombo starting August 23.

Gill was later spotted engaged in a discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir while observing the match from the sidelines.

SL XI Openers Make Strong Impression

The Sri Lanka Cricket XI had a commanding start to the match, largely due to their openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha, who both scored half-centuries. The duo put together 110 runs for the first wicket before a run out ended Madushka’s impressive innings at 66 off 65 balls, which included 11 fours and a six.

Rasantha remained not out at 50 off 82 when the lunch break was called at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, having hit five fours and a six so far.

Joining Rasantha is Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who also began his innings positively, scoring 16 off 27 balls with three fours.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Isitha Wijesundera, Asanka Manoj, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced: India to face Pakistan on THIS date in Dubai