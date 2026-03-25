Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

The family of Shane Warne is set to earn around Rs 450 crore following the sale of a stake in Rajasthan Royals. The late Australian legend had been closely linked with the franchise since its inaugural season. Here’s why his family will benefit from the deal.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne was not only a master with the ball but also a strategic thinker who understood when and how to make the right bets. When he took on the role of captain for the Rajasthan Royals during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, he reportedly included a clause in his contract that is poised to provide his family with a substantial reward nearly two decades later. This clause was activated when the Rajasthan Royals were sold to a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani for an astonishing USD 1.63 billion (around INR 15,290 crore).

Upon signing with the Royals before the 2008 season, Warne was not only appointed as the captain but also given full authority over the cricketing operations of the franchise. As part of this agreement, the late Australian legend was awarded a 0.75% ownership stake for each year he played for the team.

Warne dedicated four seasons to the franchise, famously clinching the title in the inaugural season of 2008. Consequently, his total ownership share in the franchise increased to 3%. With the team now sold for USD 1.63 billion, Warne's stake equates to an impressive Rs 450 to 460 crore.

> Shane Warne's salary while playing for Rajasthan Royals was approx 2.34 crore per season



> With that, he wanted 0.75 equity annually.



> Warne played 4 seasons, making him ₹9.36 Crore + 3 RR shares



> Yesterday RR got sold for 1.63 Billion. Warne's 3 made his family… pic.twitter.com/Hb907mSdKP — Save Invest Repeat (@InvestRepeat) March 25, 2026

His family will have the opportunity to sell this share and cash in after the conclusion of the 2026 IPL season, although the transaction must receive approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The franchise was initially acquired for a mere USD 67 million in 2008 by Emerging Media, under the leadership of Manoj Badale.

Tragically, Warne is no longer here to see this moment, having passed away in 2022. Nevertheless, his foresight guarantees that his family will reap significant benefits from the agreement he made 18 years ago.

Also read| 'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics