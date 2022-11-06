Search icon
Explained: Why Shakib Al Hasan refused to walk back after getting out, why internet is shocked

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal left fans on Twitter divided and the Bangladesh skipper was livid after being adjudged out. Watch here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal in the penultimate Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 left fans on Twitter in shock. After South Africa's defeat, Pakistan and Bangladesh's match became a virtual quarterfinal match, with the winner guaranteed a place in the semifinal alongside India. 

The incident happened in the 11th over of Bangladesh's inning, as Shakib won the toss and chose to bat first. Bangladesh were off to a steady start but started losing wickets after the powerplay. As Shakib made his way to the crease, the tie was turned on it's head when Shadab Khan dismissed the Bangladeshi skipper who was adjudged LBW. 

Shakib was shocked after getting out on a golden duck, but more than anything he was very sure that he was not out. The replays showed a massive spike as soon as Shakib's bat hit the ground. While the umpire gave him out, Shakib wasn't helped by the third umpire either. 

This wasn't the first incident when an umpiring error came to the fore, as earlier an umpiring error between Australia and Afghanistan nearly resulted in a big blunder. 

Watch video:

After the incident took place, former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted that Bangladesh were on the received end of a poor umpiring call. 

"Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision," wrote Chopra. 

Meanwhile, Bangladesh could only score 127 runs whereas Pakistan had already reached 61/1 after 11 overs. 

