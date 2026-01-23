Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite low ranking

ICC could replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup amid ongoing controversy. Despite being ranked 14th, Scotland’s consistent performances in qualifiers and ICC pathway events have strengthened their case, earning them a potential spot on the global stage.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing to extend an invitation to Scotland for the T20 World Cup 2026, following Bangladesh's failure to communicate formally with the governing body by the end of the 24-hour deadline. On Thursday, Bangladesh reaffirmed their unwillingness to participate in the T20 World Cup in India after a meeting between the country's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, players, and officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Previously, the ICC had denied Bangladesh's request to change the venue and issued an ultimatum: either play in India or face replacement.

ICC poised to invite Scotland for T20 World Cup after Bangladesh's withdrawal

BCB president Aminul Islam announced just a day ago that they would maintain their position and communicate it once more to the ICC. However, according to Cricbuzz, the BCB has yet to formally contact the ICC.

"We indicated to the ICC that since our government is reluctant (to let us play in India), we want to take that option. Still, they denied our request. We will communicate with the ICC today. We are ready to play the World Cup in Sri Lanka. We don't want to play in India," he had said.

With no official communication from the BCB to the ICC, it seems inevitable that Bangladesh will not participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, leading to the selection of a replacement team, which is likely to be Scotland.

Why Scotland is the probable replacement for Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup?

One might ask, why is Scotland the chosen replacement for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup? Why not another team? The answer is straightforward. Scotland qualifies as Bangladesh's replacement based on the ICC's T20I team rankings.

Richie Berrington and his squad did not qualify for the T20 World Cup through the European Qualifiers, finishing fourth behind the Netherlands, Italy, and Jersey. Since Scotland holds the 14th rank (higher than other non-qualified teams), they will be selected as Bangladesh's replacement.

In other words, Scotland is the ideal choice for a replacement team as they are the next highest-ranked team after Bangladesh among those who did not qualify for the tournament.

This isn't the first occasion that Scotland has been poised to take the place of a team in a T20 World Cup. In 2009, Zimbabwe withdrew from the T20 World Cup held in England for political reasons, allowing Scotland to step in as a substitute. Under the leadership of Gavin Hamilton, the team lost both of their Group D matches against South Africa and New Zealand. To date, Scotland has participated in six ICC events, which include three ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups.

