Explained: Why Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja mega trade deal has reached a deadlock ahead of IPL 2026 auction

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle

Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training

Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?

90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever

‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action

'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Explained: Why Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja mega trade deal has reached a deadlock ahead of IPL 2026 auction

The highly anticipated Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals RR has hit a major roadblock. From purse limitations and overseas player quotas to franchise consent delays, here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s stalling IPL 2026’s biggest potential swap deal.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

Explained: Why Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja mega trade deal has reached a deadlock ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ten franchises are preparing to unveil the list of players they have either retained or released ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, which is set for November 15. Additionally, there are possibilities of trade deals occurring among the franchises. The most significant trade deal reportedly nearing completion involves Sanju Samson transferring to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Ravindra Jadeja heads to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) along with Sam Curran. However, sources indicate that the announcement of this deal is delayed due to major obstacles, with only three days remaining until the deadline.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the mega trade deal has encountered a hurdle because RR has filled all their overseas player slots, necessitating the release of a player to accommodate Sam Curran. The eight overseas players currently in RR's roster include Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Adding to the complexity, Rajasthan Royals have only Rs 30 lakhs available in their budget, while Sam Curran's value stands at Rs 2.4 crore.

The trade involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja is relatively straightforward, as one Indian player valued at Rs 18 crore is simply being swapped for another.

Despite the current roadblock in the trade deal, a resolution seems feasible. Rajasthan Royals can easily address the issue by releasing an overseas player valued at Rs 2.4 crore or more. This action would not only free up one of their overseas slots but also increase their available funds.

According to the Cricbuzz report, RR is expected to release their two Sri Lankan spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga (valued at Rs 5.25 crore) and Maheesh Theekshana (valued at Rs 4.40 crore). This move would significantly enhance their financial resources and open up two overseas slots.

Also read| Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE