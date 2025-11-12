Explained: Why Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja mega trade deal has reached a deadlock ahead of IPL 2026 auction

The highly anticipated Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals RR has hit a major roadblock. From purse limitations and overseas player quotas to franchise consent delays, here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s stalling IPL 2026’s biggest potential swap deal.

The ten franchises are preparing to unveil the list of players they have either retained or released ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, which is set for November 15. Additionally, there are possibilities of trade deals occurring among the franchises. The most significant trade deal reportedly nearing completion involves Sanju Samson transferring to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Ravindra Jadeja heads to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) along with Sam Curran. However, sources indicate that the announcement of this deal is delayed due to major obstacles, with only three days remaining until the deadline.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the mega trade deal has encountered a hurdle because RR has filled all their overseas player slots, necessitating the release of a player to accommodate Sam Curran. The eight overseas players currently in RR's roster include Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Adding to the complexity, Rajasthan Royals have only Rs 30 lakhs available in their budget, while Sam Curran's value stands at Rs 2.4 crore.

The trade involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja is relatively straightforward, as one Indian player valued at Rs 18 crore is simply being swapped for another.

Despite the current roadblock in the trade deal, a resolution seems feasible. Rajasthan Royals can easily address the issue by releasing an overseas player valued at Rs 2.4 crore or more. This action would not only free up one of their overseas slots but also increase their available funds.

According to the Cricbuzz report, RR is expected to release their two Sri Lankan spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga (valued at Rs 5.25 crore) and Maheesh Theekshana (valued at Rs 4.40 crore). This move would significantly enhance their financial resources and open up two overseas slots.

