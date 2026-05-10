Explained: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Mumbai Indians in Raipur instead of Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their IPL 2026 home fixture against Mumbai Indians in Raipur instead of Bengaluru due to the unavailability of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, prompting a temporary venue shift for the high-stakes clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up for a big IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 10, but there's a twist: instead of playing at their usual M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, they'll be hosting this crucial fixture at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

This is a historic move—the first time RCB has taken their home games out of Bengaluru and into the capital city of Chhattisgarh. Until now, they played all five of their home matches this season at Chinnaswamy, racking up four wins out of five. So the switch definitely feels unusual, especially with the playoff race heating up.

Why’s RCB In Raipur For Their Home Games?

RCB’s wrapping up the season with two home matches in Raipur. After facing MI on Sunday, they'll take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on Wednesday, May 13, marking their last home game this season.

The reason for this change stretches back to concerns over whether Chinnaswamy Stadium could host matches this year at all. The stadium hadn’t seen competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL ended, and after the tragic stampede during RCB’s title celebration last year, there were real questions about safety and logistics.

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With the situation still unclear, RCB started looking for backup options—and ended up agreeing to play two home matches in Raipur. Even though they later got permission to play at Chinnaswamy, the team stuck with that agreement. That decision came after meetings in January between RCB CEO Rajesh Menon, BCCI joint secretary Prabhtej Bhatia, and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

RCB’s Take On The Venue Switch

Back in March, RCB released a statement confirming their return to Bengaluru for five home games, but making it clear the remaining two would be in Raipur. The statement thanked Karnataka officials, the cricket association, and police for helping bring matches back to Chinnaswamy, emphasizing the effort put into improving infrastructure and safety measures after last year’s tragedy.

But they also said, “the remaining two matches of our IPL 2026 campaign will be staged at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as per prior commitment.” The team wanted to honor the agreement they’d made during the uncertainty, even as the situation evolved.

No More IPL Matches In Bengaluru This Season

Although Bengaluru was supposed to host a playoff match and the final—since RCB are the defending champions—BCCI announced these marquee games won’t happen there this year, citing problems with ticket allocation. So, fans in Bengaluru won't see any more IPL action for the rest of the season.

Has Raipur Hosted The IPL Before?

Raipur’s no stranger to the IPL. Between 2013 and 2016, it hosted six matches as the second home ground for Delhi Daredevils. RCB’s only previous trip there came in 2016, when they beat the Delhi team by six wickets.

All in all, it’s a big shake-up for RCB and their fans, but it’s clear the team’s rolling with the punches—and keeping their promises.

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