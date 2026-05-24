Explained: Why Rohit Sharma is absent from MI’s playing XI for RR clash

Mumbai Indians were forced to make a major change ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals as Rohit Sharma was left out of the playing XI. The veteran opener’s absence immediately sparked speculation among fans, with the franchise later clarifying the reason behind the decision.

Match 69 of IPL 2026 threw fans off balance right from the toss. Mumbai Indians (MI) walked out for their last league game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a bold tactical shift—Rohit Sharma wasn’t in the starting XI. Plenty of people stared at the team sheets in disbelief. No, you didn’t miss an injury announcement, and it’s not about form. Hardik Pandya made things clear at the toss: Mumbai chose to bowl first on a tough Wankhede pitch, holding Rohit back so he could come in as the Impact Player, likely to anchor MI’s chase later tonight.

Why sit Rohit? It’s smart workload management, pure and simple. He’s been dealing with a recurring hamstring issue all season. Sure, head coach Mahela Jayawardene keeps telling everyone Rohit is “100% fit”—but the team isn’t about to gamble with his body out in the field for 20 overs under Mumbai’s muggy weather. Thanks to the Impact Player rule, Rohit gets the luxury of skipping the entire field session, so when the chase begins, he’s fresh and ready to attack, focusing all his energy on batting rather than running around in the heat.

Tonight’s also not just about cricket. It’s ESA Matchday—Education and Sports for All—a heartfelt event led by Reliance Foundation. Hardik’s words at the toss captured what this means for everyone in MI: “It’s a very special day. Reliance Foundation has helped and impacted 2.9 million people. We’re privileged to be a part of this. Every year, this game stands out for the loudest, best crowd. We just want to play good cricket, give the kids a show, and send them home with happy memories.”

The playing XI itself got a shakeup. MI’s playoff hopes are gone, so they’re using this last outing to experiment and inject some new energy. Jasprit Bumrah, their go-to pacer, is sitting out to save his legs. Deepak Chahar steps up to the frontline attack, ready to swing the ball and impress. All around them, more than 20,000 kids are filling the stands, cheering MI on. The team’s tweaked bowling lineup will try to keep RR contained before the “Hitman” walks out, ready to cap off ESA Matchday with fireworks for the crowd.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Also read| Gautam Gambhir’s stance may derail Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy hopes; Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma lead race