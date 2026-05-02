Explained: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are not playing today’s MI vs CSK match

Fans were left surprised as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were not part of the playing XI in the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash. Here’s the reason behind the absence of the two veteran stars, with both teams opting for changes amid fitness concerns and tactical decisions in a crucial match.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are squaring off again in the IPL’s second El-Clasico this season, but there’s something missing—actually, two things. The match just doesn’t feel the same without Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Both legends are out, sidelined by injuries, and honestly, fans notice the gap.

Rohit picked up a hamstring injury in a league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He tried to fight through the pain and kept batting, but it got the better of him and he had to walk off. Now, he’s in the nets before every match, working hard to make a comeback, but he’s just not ready yet.

On the CSK side, Dhoni’s nursing a calf strain. It was supposed to keep him out for only two weeks, but recently, head coach Stephen Fleming said Dhoni tweaked it again during a practice game, which pushed back his return. So, CSK turned to a fresh option behind the stumps: Sanju Samson, who moved to Chennai in a big pre-season trade.

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For the match, Mumbai’s captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first. He tweaked the lineup, giving IPL debut to leg-spinner Raghu Sharma. Explaining his choice, Pandya said, "We’re going to bat first. The wicket seems good, like the one we played on during the World Cup in Zimbabwe. Our batters did well last match, so it makes sense to give them another chance to rack up runs."

CSK made a couple of surprising changes themselves. They dropped Akeal Hosein, who’d taken four wickets last time they faced Mumbai, and added Prashant Veer instead. Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading CSK, said, "We wanted to bat first, but the wicket looks solid—even though a bit dry, it won’t change much. It was tough to bat on last game but everyone’s feeling confident. We’ll stick to our process and things will fall into place. Today, Ghosh is in for Gurjapneet Singh, and Prashant Veer comes in for Akeal."

Here’s how the teams line up tonight:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Both sides look fired up, even without their icons. It’ll be interesting to see who grabs the spotlight this time.

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