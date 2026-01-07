Explained: Why Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer will join India's ODI squad late for New Zealand series

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will join the India squad later than scheduled ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand cricket team. The delayed arrival is due to prior commitments, with both players expected to be available before the opening match.

The Indian cricket team is set to gather in Baroda today for the opening match of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled for January 11. However, Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will be joining the team a bit later. Both players are participating in the final league stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective teams, Delhi and Mumbai, on January 8.

Pant has been allowed to arrive late in Baroda, even though he is the captain of the Delhi team in the tournament. He has been selected as a backup wicketkeeper for KL Rahul in India's squad and has shown good form in the domestic 50-over competition, amassing 212 runs in six matches at an average of 42.4, including two fifties.

There were rumors that he might be excluded from the ODI squad, making way for Ishan Kishan in that position. However, a report from Cricbuzz indicates that the selectors found no justification for his exclusion, especially since he has not played a single game since August 2024, despite being included in the squad on several occasions.

Additionally, it is believed that the selectors have acknowledged Pant's dedication to domestic cricket as well.

Monitoring Iyer's fitness

Regarding Shreyas Iyer, he is also expected to play in the final league stage match for Mumbai against Punjab on January 8. The Centre of Excellence is keeping an eye on his fitness as he works towards returning from spleen surgery, having not represented India since October 2025. Notably, Iyer made a comeback against Himachal Pradesh, scoring 82 runs off just 53 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

He has been included in India's squad for the ODIs against New Zealand on a conditional basis, but he appears likely to participate in the series opener at this point. Meanwhile, Team India will hold its first net session in Baroda on January 8.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

