Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener

Players from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad were seen wearing black armbands during the IPL 2026 opening match as a mark of respect. The gesture was made to mourn the passing of a respected figure linked to the cricketing community ahead of the season opener.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (March 28). This match, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, serves as a poignant reminder of a tragic event that occurred following RCB's IPL title victory last year. As the players step onto the field, both RCB and SRH athletes are seen donning Black Armbands.

Why are RCB and SRH players wearing Black Armbands?

The black armbands worn by the players pay homage to the 11 individuals who tragically lost their lives in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year during RCB's victory parade. A minute of silence was also observed at the stadium before the match commenced.

What transpired that day?

On June 4, 2025, what began as a celebration turned into a tragedy outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had just secured their first IPL title the day before. A massive crowd gathered for the team's celebration event, resulting in severe overcrowding. A devastating crowd crush near the entrance led to the loss of 11 young lives, including teenagers and a school student, while over 50 others sustained injuries.

As the IPL 2026 season kicks off with RCB hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue, the franchise is honoring the 11 fans with great respect. Eleven seats in the stands are permanently reserved and left vacant for every home game, often adorned with RCB flags or jerseys. Players wear practice jerseys featuring the number 11 and black armbands during matches as a mark of respect. Additionally, a memorial plaque has been placed near the stadium entrance.

In terms of the match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field first. The Bengaluru team has given a debut to Abhinandan Singh and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy. Meanwhile, for the Sunrisers, Punjab batter Salil Arora is also set to make his first appearance.

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