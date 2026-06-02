Explained: Why Ranji Trophy hero Auqib Nabi is bowling in India nets despite missing IND vs AFG Test squad

Auqib Nabi joined India’s net sessions ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan despite not being named in the official squad. His presence with the team has sparked speculation about the youngster’s growing reputation and possible future involvement with the national setup.

When India left Auqib Nabi Dar out of their squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, fans and experts weren’t happy. The outrage got so loud that just a few days later, the team management called him into camp at Mullanpur, where the Test will be played. The catch? He’s not in the main squad — he’s there as one of seven net bowlers, not an official team member.

According to PTI, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer joined the other net bowlers at the PCA Stadium in Tira. The idea is simple: give Indian batters quality practice without overworking the main quicks. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have just wrapped up an intense IPL run, and with temperatures soaring, they can’t afford to go full tilt in the nets right now.

A BCCI source explained, “Yes, Auqib Nabi has joined the nets, along with six other bowlers. Siraj and Krishna need to manage their workloads after a heavy schedule and lots of travel, and the batters still need tough practice.”

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It’s hard to ignore Nabi’s performances. He took 60 wickets last Ranji season, powering Jammu and Kashmir to their first title. In the last two seasons, he’s picked up 104 wickets in 18 matches, averaging a remarkable 13.14. It really looked like he’d earned a Test debut. But when selectors needed another seamer with Jasprit Bumrah resting for the Afghanistan match starting June 6, Nabi didn’t get the nod. They went for Punjab’s Gurnoor Brar instead.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar tried to explain: “Someone who’s performed over the last two seasons, there’s always a discussion, but you just don’t bring in too many seamers when playing in India.”

That explanation didn't convince everyone. Brar has 52 wickets in 18 matches since 2022, but on paper, Nabi seems like the stronger red-ball bowler. The difference? Brar’s a physical presence — he’s 6’5” and clocks speeds around 145 kmph, compared to Nabi’s 125–135 kmph range.

Former captain and selection chief Dilip Vengsarkar summed up the frustration, saying performances in the Ranji Trophy seem meaningless if top players aren’t picked.

Right now, Nabi is on standby, not in the official 15-man squad. India’s group of pacers for the Test includes Siraj, Krishna, and Brar, with Nabi ready to step in only if one of them is injured.

Training starts on Tuesday afternoon. But the seven Gujarat Titans squad members — Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, and Washington Sundar — will skip it, still recovering from Sunday’s IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

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