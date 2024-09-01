Twitter
This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog

Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Samit Dravid has been selected to represent India in the upcoming U-19 series against Australia.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 03:37 PM IST

Samit Dravid, the son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, has recently been selected for his first India U-19 call-up for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia in September and October. This achievement comes as a result of his outstanding performance for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year. Despite this recognition, it is unlikely that Samit will be part of the India U-19 World Cup squad in 2026.

Currently, Samit is showcasing his skills in the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka as a member of the Mysuru Warriors squad. He has demonstrated his abilities as a middle-order batter, scoring 82 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 114. However, his fast-bowling talents have not been fully utilized in the tournament.

Samit's exceptional performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored 362 runs and took 16 wickets in eight matches for Karnataka, has been a highlight of his career so far.

Despite his recent call-up to the India U-19 team, Samit is unlikely to participate in the World Cup two years from now. Born on November 10, 2005, he will be nearly 21 years old when the BCCI selects the U-19 squad for the 2026 World Cup, making him ineligible for the team.

It is interesting to note that Rahul Dravid, Samit's father, also missed out on selection for an U-19 World Cup team in his early career. Despite being chosen for a home India series against New Zealand in the same category in 1992, Rahul did not participate in the U-19 World Cup until 10 years after its inception in 1988.

When is Samit Dravid going to play for the India U-19 team?

The upcoming three-match one-day series is scheduled to take place in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26, with India being led by Mohammad Amaan from Uttar Pradesh. Following this, the series will move to Chennai for two four-day matches starting on September 30 and concluding on October 7. Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh will captain the India squad during this phase of the tour.

Also read| ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
