Explained: Why Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood are missing the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH. Cummins continues to recover from a back injury, while Hazlewood is yet to regain full match fitness after recent injury concerns.

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on Saturday, March 28, featuring a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, both teams are missing key players for their opening game of the tournament. SRH is without their captain Pat Cummins, while the defending champions are lacking Josh Hazlewood in their lineup.

Despite joining their teams over the weekend, neither squad is fielding their star players. Cummins arrived in India at the beginning of this week, and Hazlewood joined RCB's camp on Thursday, March 26. Nevertheless, both Australian players are not included in the playing XI for their respective teams.

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan is stepping up to lead SRH, while Jacob Duffy is taking Hazlewood's spot in the playing XI.

Cummins is sidelined from the playing XI due to a back injury he sustained last year following Australia's tour of the West Indies. The SRH captain recently shared that he expects to be fit for the latter half of the tournament and the playoffs.

"I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing.I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by [the] middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, [I'll] play the back half plus the finals," said Cummins in an interaction with the Business of Sports Podcast.

RCB's head coach Andy Flower mentioned that Hazlewood appears to be in good condition and expressed optimism about his return to play soon.

"Hazlewood arrived yesterday. He's looking fit. I did comment to him that he looks even younger than I remember him, so he's enjoyed some good downtime, but he's worked hard to get himself back up to full fitness. It's great to have him here. It's even great to have him here in our dressing room and in the meetings. He won't be ready for tomorrow, because he's just got off the plane, and we'll be monitoring his fitness very closely and looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL," said Flower in a pre-match press conference.

Both Cummins and Hazlewood missed the T20 World Cup due to their injury issues. In fact, Hazlewood was absent for the entire Ashes series and last participated in a competitive match in November. As for Cummins, he played only one out of five matches in the Test series against England.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the highly anticipated opening match of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB has given debuts to uncapped pacer Abhinandan Singh and New Zealand international Jacob Duffy. RCB captain Rajat Patidar and veteran Virat Kohli are sure to be the focus of attention. SRH is being led by Ishan Kishan, who is filling in for the injured Pat Cummins. Uncapped batter Salil Arora, known for his explosive hitting, is also making his debut for the Sunrisers.

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