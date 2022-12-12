Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Explained: Why Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali refused to shake hands with England skipper Ben Stokes

Pakistan's Mohammad Ali refused to shake Ben Stokes’ hand, gesturing to him something as the two exchanged a few words.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Explained: Why Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali refused to shake hands with England skipper Ben Stokes
Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

An unusual and nearly controversial moment saw Pakistan tailender batter Mohammad Ali refusing to shake England captain Ben Stokes’ hand. The incident came right at the end, right before Pakistan lost their final wicket, handing England historic back-to-back Test wins. 

Pakistan were 26 runs behind England on the final day, chasing a total of 355 with just one wicket in hand. Ali edged a ball and was caught behind. The umpire gave him out but Ali decided to take a DRS anyway. The review halted England’s victory celebrations for a brief period.

However, Stokes was convinced that the dismissal would stand and went on to shake hands with Ali. However, the Pakistan player refused to shake Stokes’ hand, gesturing to him something as the two exchanged a few words. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Watch below:

 

 

The reason that Ali did not shake Stokes’ hand at the moment was because the match wasn’t officially over with the third umpire decision still pending. However, Ali himself approached Stokes and shook his hand when he was given out and the match was officially over. 

The win took England to a famous Test series win against Pakistan with a 2-0 lead. The game also saw another controversy in the dismissal of Pak batter Saud Shakeel. 

Shakeel was caught by England keeper Ollie Pope but the catch was not entirely clean. Ben Stokes, however, backed Pope and said that he believed the catch was clean and he had “no doubt” in his mind. On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believed that the catch was the turning point and cost his team the match. 

READ | 'Don't know the criteria': KL Rahul on Cheteshwar Pujara being named vice-captain ahead of Rishabh Pant

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.