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Explained: Why Pakistan is missing from Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 in India

Pakistan’s absence from the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in India has raised questions among cricket fans. The six-team tournament will feature the top-ranked sides under the qualification criteria, leaving Pakistan outside the field despite its status as a major cricketing nation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

Explained: Why Pakistan is missing from Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 in India
Courtesy: X
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India is set to host another significant ICC event with the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy 2027 scheduled for February next year. However, the ongoing issue of a neutral venue for the Pakistan team will not arise this time, as the Pakistan women's cricket team is not participating in the six-team tournament. The first edition will run from February 14 to 28, with matches taking place in Mumbai and Vadodara.

For those unfamiliar, the tournament will follow the T20I format and will feature a round-robin stage, leading to the final where the top two teams will compete. The participating teams include India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, with a total of 16 matches to be played.

Why Is Pakistan Not Competing in the Tournament?

For those who may not know, this new tournament consists of only six teams, and qualification was determined by the ICC T20I rankings. The original host nation, Sri Lanka, along with the top five teams in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of July 6 (the date of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final), secured their spots in the event.

This is why Pakistan did not qualify, as they currently sit at eighth in the rankings.

No Hybrid Model Complications

Consequently, India will host all tournament matches, eliminating the need for a hybrid model or a second host nation. For those who are not aware, since the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy (CT), the BCCI and PCB have agreed not to travel to each other's countries for ICC events, opting for a hybrid model for their matches.

As a result, the Indian team played all their matches in Dubai, while Pakistan hosted the event, including the high-profile India-Pakistan match. In fact, when India qualified for the final, Lahore lost the opportunity to host the championship match.

Similarly, during India's hosting of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan played all their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Notably, the India-Pakistan matches in both tournaments were held at the Premadasa Stadium.

Also read| India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details and tournament format

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