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Explained: Why LSG official’s dugout phone use during CSK match did not violate BCCI protocol

A viral clip showing an Lucknow Super Giants official using a mobile phone during the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings sparked controversy online. However, reports clarified that the individual did not violate any BCCI protocol or anti-corruption guidelines.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2026, 08:53 PM IST

Explained: Why LSG official’s dugout phone use during CSK match did not violate BCCI protocol
Courtesy: IPL/JioHotstar
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Lucknow Super Giants landed themselves in a bit of drama on Sunday during their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It all started in the very first over, right after Josh Inglis smacked a boundary off Akeal Hossein’s fifth ball. While the crowd was still buzzing, the broadcast cameras caught a quick glimpse of someone in the dugout using a mobile phone—a big no-no according to the BCCI rules.

That shot from the cameras lit up social media almost instantly. Fans started questioning whether this was a violation of the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, which clearly says no mobile phones or electronic devices in certain areas: dressing rooms, match-viewing spaces, umpire rooms, the referee’s room, dining spaces, dugouts—you name it. Only the official team analyst is allowed to use certain electronics, and even then, just at the designated analyst table.

The online speculation spun fast, but it fizzled out as soon as the facts came in. Turns out, the person caught on camera wasn’t actually part of the LSG dugout after all. Still, questions lingered about exactly where the individual was sitting, and DNA India was unable to confirm their exact location.

Funny enough, this wasn’t the first time the PMOA rules became headline news this season. Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was snapped using his phone during their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. The photos blew up online, and Bhinder ended up with a INR 1 lakh fine from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit. He admitted his mistake, called it unintentional, and apologized right away. Bhinder has been part of the Royals since 2008, and he explained to the BCCI that he suffers from Type 2 lung failure—a detail the board took into account and accepted.

Incidents like these are rare but remind everyone just how seriously the league takes its anti-corruption codes. The IPL’s strict protocols aren’t just about appearances—they’re about guarding the integrity of the sport, ensuring nothing gets in the way of fair competition. Every time something like this happens, it puts the spotlight back on the rules and just how much they matter in maintaining the spirit of cricket.

Also read| CSK's Urvil Patel scripts IPL history with joint-fastest fifty in explosive knock against Lucknow Super Giants

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