Explained: Why just one win puts Team India in medal contention at Asian Games 2026

Team India’s medal chances at the Asian Games 2026 could hinge on a single win in the crucial stages of the competition. Here’s how one victory can put India in medal contention, the format involved, and what the team needs to do to secure a podium finish.

While the ODI team gets ready for their home series against West Indies, India’s T20 squad is all set to kick off their Asian Games 2026 campaign against Afghanistan in the quarterfinals. The hunt for back-to-back Asiad golds starts September 28—just days after Harmanpreet Kaur led the women’s side to victory. Now it’s Shreyas Iyer in the hot seat. He scraped through against Japan and wants to do it again, only better.

Here’s what’s wild: all India need is one win to guarantee themselves a medal shot, just like the women did. Sounds simple? That’s because it is—thanks to their top ranking, they start straight from the quarters.

Win one game and they’re in the semis on October 1. Lose there? They still play for bronze on October 3. Win it and they’ve booked at least silver with gold in their sights. So, no matter what that first win puts them on the podium track.

If India make it to the medal match, they’ll play on October 3, the exact day the ODI team faces West Indies in the series finale. Picture this: two Indian squads, two countries, two different battles, all on one day.

The last time India’s men played two international matches on the same day? September 12, 1998. One team faced Canada at the Commonwealth Games and the other played Pakistan in the Sahara Cup. That’s the only time it ever happened. Another win, and we get to watch history repeat itself.

Momentum’s on India’s side too. They’ve won their last seven T20Is against Afghanistan. Not long ago, they trounced Afghanistan 3-0. Sure, they barely got past Japan by two runs, but no one’s betting against them for gold at the Asiad. Three T20 World Cups already under their belt—you get the feeling they want this one too. We’ll find out soon enough.

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