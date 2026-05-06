Explained: Why IPL 2026 final will take place in Ahmedabad instead of Bengaluru

The IPL 2026 final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad instead of Bengaluru, sparking discussions among fans. Here’s a detailed look at the factors behind BCCI’s venue decision and why Ahmedabad got the nod for the tournament’s biggest match.

IPL 2026 is nearing its finale, and most teams have played 9 or 10 of their 14 league matches. The league stage schedule was announced months ago, but fans just learned where the playoffs and final will actually take place. Many people assumed the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, would get to play the final at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But the BCCI switched things up: the final’s heading to the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. In fact, none of the playoffs will happen in Bengaluru this year.

So, why isn’t the final in Bengaluru? The BCCI decided to spread the playoffs across three venues this season “due to certain operational and logistical considerations.” Qualifier 1 goes to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, while both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are happening at the new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in New Chandigarh. The big finale? That’s Ahmedabad.

"Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case. Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the BCCI said.

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But there’s more to this change than logistics. The real reason seems to be a ticket controversy involving Karnataka’s state government. Ahead of this year’s opening match, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar demanded five tickets for every MLA, saying that elected officials shouldn’t have to line up for seats like everyone else. That escalated quickly, and soon the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar promised three tickets for every MLA and MP, but the tickets couldn’t be transferred to anyone else—only the politicians or their families could use them.

A BCCI source admitted that this ticket demand from Karnataka MLAs became a huge headache. If they couldn’t find a compromise, the final would have to move. Last time, the IPL winner got to host the final, but this time the local ticket drama became too much. BCCI’s official statement mentioned “requirements from local association and authorities” being out of their hands, forcing the shift to Ahmedabad.

Here’s the new playoff schedule:

Qualifier 1 – May 26 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Eliminator – May 27 at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 – May 29 at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final – May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

So, while Bengaluru fans lose out this year, there’s no shortage of drama off the field. As always, the IPL delivers more than just cricket.

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