Cricket

CRICKET

Explained: Why India-Pakistan captains spoke to presenters from their own countries at Asia Cup 2025 final toss

At the Asia Cup 2025 final toss between India and Pakistan, the captains spoke to presenters from their own countries due to the ongoing tensions between the two teams and the surrounding controversies, including the no-handshake policy and refusal for joint photo shoots.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

Explained: Why India-Pakistan captains spoke to presenters from their own countries at Asia Cup 2025 final toss
In an unusual decision amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup tournament, two separate broadcasters were designated to interview the captains - India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha - at the toss for the final held at the Dubai International Stadium. This marked the first occasion that India and Pakistan clashed in an Asia Cup final. However, they had previously met twice in the tournament, with India emerging victorious on both instances.

According to reports, following a recommendation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), led by Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), two distinct broadcasters were appointed for the toss on Sunday. Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri was there to interview the Indian captain, while the iconic fast bowler Waqar Younis was present to converse with Salman after the toss.

Shastri conducted the toss presentation, introducing Waqar, the two captains, and the match referee, Richie Richardson. Suryakumar won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan before he proceeded to speak with Shastri.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Final: Captains speak to presenters from their countries as Ravi Shastri, Waqar Younis take separate ends amid handshake row

As the defending champions, India made three alterations to their playing XI for the final. Hardik Pandya was sidelined due to difficulties experienced during India's bowling innings in the final Super Four match against Sri Lanka on Friday. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were also benched, with Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh stepping in for the trio.

Earlier that evening, in another indication of the growing tension between the two teams, Suryakumar declined to pose alongside Salman for the traditional pre-final photoshoot with the Asia Cup trophy. Salman, however, appeared and posed alone. The two were later seen standing at a distance from the trophy as photographers captured the moment during the toss.

Also read| Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
