Explained: Why India and Australia players are wearing black armbands in Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final

Players from both the Indian and Australian teams donned black armbands during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final in 2025. Prior to the first ball being bowled and before the national anthems echoed through the DY Patil Stadium, a moment of silence was observed. Both teams stood solemnly, heads bowed, honoring a young cricketer whose untimely death has deeply affected the sport. Each player wore a black armband in memory of 17-year-old Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after being struck on the head while batting in the nets.

Tribute to Ben Austin at ICC Women’s World Cup

Austin, a talented young player from Ferntree Gully, was hit on the neck by a ball during a training session at the Wally Tew Reserve. Although he was wearing a helmet, he lacked a stem guard, the small yet vital protective flap that shields the back of the neck. He collapsed instantly, and despite paramedics quickly transporting him to Monash Children’s Hospital, his injuries were fatal.

This heartbreaking incident bears a haunting resemblance to the tragedy that befell Phil Hughes in 2014, a pivotal moment that transformed the cricket community's approach to player safety. “The ball struck him in the neck in a similar incident to what Phil Hughes experienced a decade ago,” stated Nick Cummins, chief executive of Cricket Victoria.

Amidst this poignant atmosphere, India and Australia stepped onto the field for the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai. The DY Patil Stadium was filled to capacity, and the match held significant importance for the Women in Blue. Despite a rocky tournament, a victory here would be monumental.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first, confident in her team’s impressive unbeaten streak that now spans fifteen World Cup matches. However, it’s worth noting that the last time Australia faced defeat in a World Cup knockout match, it was against India during the ODI World Cup in 2018.

