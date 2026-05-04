Explained: Why Hardik Pandya not in playing XI vs LSG? Suryakumar Yadav takes charge

Hardik Pandya is not playing for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain. Here’s a full explanation behind the big change and what it means for MI.

Suryakumar Yadav stepped up to lead Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede, in what feels like a desperate push to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Hardik Pandya’s absence from the lineup is a big talking point — he’s out with a back spasm, so Suryakumar’s taking charge. Not much more detail from the MI camp, just a brief statement about Hardik’s condition. Still, with all the buzz around his captaincy, the franchise doesn’t look like they’re making any mid-season change yet.

The toss went Mumbai’s way, and Suryakumar chose to bowl first. Besides the captaincy twist, Rohit Sharma is back in the XI. He’s only slotted as an Impact Sub this time, though — not starting in the main lineup. That’s a little unusual for a player of his stature, especially given Trent Boult’s omission and Corbin Bosch stepping in instead. Robin Minz is out, and Raj Bawa takes Hardik’s spot. Deepak Chahar’s return gives Mumbai a bit more firepower in the bowling department, replacing Krish Bhagat.

For Lucknow Super Giants, they’ve shuffled things around too. Josh Inglis is getting his first run with the team, and Akshat Raghuwanshi is making his IPL debut. Those are fresh faces, and you can bet Lucknow will want to see what they can do in a game with playoff implications.

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Looking down the sheet, here’s how the teams line up:

Mumbai Indians’ starting XI: Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Raghu Sharma.

Their Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain and keeper), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammad Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Prince Yadav.

LSG’s Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad.

Honestly, for Mumbai, everything feels a bit experimental right now. With all the changes and the uncertainty around leadership, they’re just trying to find the right mix to get a win and keep their season alive. For Lucknow, it’s about making the most of their new additions and maintaining their consistency. Let’s see which plan works out on the field.

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