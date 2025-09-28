Explained: Why BCCI officials won’t attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai

The newly appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas and other elected officials chose to stay in India rather than travel to Dubai for the final, while some senior officials attended the BCCI Annual General Meeting on the same day.

India and Pakistan are ready to go head-to-head in the Asia Cup 2025 final this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav’s team is undefeated in the tournament and expected to win, after beating Salman Ali Agha's team twice already. Tickets are gone, but no one from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be there.

No BCCI official went to Dubai for the group stage or Super 4s matches between India and Pakistan. Dainik Jagran reported that the BCCI considered public opinion and boycott requests and then decided not to attend the Group A match.

The BCCI had its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, Sept. 28. Mithun Manhas took over as the new board president, replacing Roger Binny. Board secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, and other BCCI officials attended the meeting, which started at noon. They finished the meeting early and caught a flight to Dubai for the match. But the new officials stayed in India and skipped the game.

So, like the last two times, no BCCI official will be at the stadium. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president and an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), also won't be there.

ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is the Interior Minister in the current government, is already in Dubai and will give the trophy to the winners.

Also read| 'Humne unse zyada...': Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan’s consecutive defeats to India in Asia Cup 2025

It is not an exaggeration to say that India are the clear favorites, and any defeat would be considered a significant upset. India has been the dominant team in the tournament thus far, overpowering every opponent they have faced.

Suryakumar's squad faced a challenge in the Super 4s match against Sri Lanka, which ended up going to the Super Over. Nevertheless, the team managed to secure a victory even without Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup.

When it comes to India and Pakistan, the former first claimed victory in the group stage match by seven wickets, and then they triumphed again in the Super 4s, also by seven wickets. In both matches, Abhishek Sharma's performance was the key factor that set the two teams apart.

Also read| 'Humne unse zyada...': Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan’s consecutive defeats to India in Asia Cup 2025