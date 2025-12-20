Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI has opted not to name any standby players for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Here’s an explained look at the thinking behind the decision, including ICC regulations, injury protocols, team balance, and why selectors preferred a fixed 15-member group.

The BCCI revealed the 15-member squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup on Saturday, December 20. There were some unexpected changes in the lineup, as Shubman Gill was left out. He is now the previous vice-captain of the T20I team. In addition to Gill, Jitesh Sharma was also excluded. The wicketkeeper-batsman was replaced by Ishan Kishan. Rinku Singh has made his way back into the T20I team after being omitted for the South Africa series. Axar Patel returns as vice-captain after missing the last two T20Is against South Africa due to an injury.

In a surprising move, the selectors did not name a single standby player for the ICC event. Typically, standby players are designated for ICC events, as seen in the 2022 and 2025 Asia Cups. However, no standby player has been announced for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

During a press conference, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the rationale behind this decision, stating: "There are no standbys since the whole tournament is happening in the country and we can replace any player at any point in time."

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the ICC event. The Men in Blue will only travel to Sri Lanka for their league stage match against Pakistan, while Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Entering the 2026 T20 World Cup as the defending champions, India will begin their campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They will then head to Namibia for their second match on February 12.

India is scheduled to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash on February 15, which will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Their final league stage match will be against the Netherlands on February 18.

The two semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, with the final of the biennial tournament taking place on March 8.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh.

