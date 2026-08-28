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Explained: Why BCCI barred tyre, paint, sportswear brands while holding sponsorship talks with Gemini, SBI and others

BCCI is in direct talks with brands including Google Gemini, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank and Spinny for India’s title sponsorship rights. However, tyre, paint and sportswear brands have been barred from bidding to protect existing sponsors in these categories.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Explained: Why BCCI barred tyre, paint, sportswear brands while holding sponsorship talks with Gemini, SBI and others
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More than two weeks after the bidding deadline, the Board of Control for Cricket in India still hasn’t found a title sponsor for India’s matches. Right now, the board is speaking directly with several companies—Google Gemini, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank and Spinny are among them.

BCCI isn’t letting every business join the bidding either. Tyre, paint and sports apparel companies are out, along with the usual restricted industries like tobacco, liquor, fantasy gaming and gambling.

This isn’t random. BCCI wants to protect the interests of their current sponsors—Apollo Tyres, Adidas and Asian Paints. Because of this, big names like MRF, CEAT, Berger Paints, JSW Paints, Nike, Puma and Decathlon can’t send in bids under the current rules.

It’s all spelled out in the Invitation to Tender. Tyre companies, whether they make, market or sell tyres, tubes or flaps, can’t bid. The same goes for companies in athleisure, performance wear, sports merchandise, as well as paints, waterproofing and wallpaper. The reason is simple—the BCCI already has deals with companies in those spaces and wants to avoid any conflicts.

As for the matches up for grabs, the board expects around 35 chargeable men’s matches during the contract period. That number could change once the final schedule is set.

The reserve price per match is Rs 4.85 crore. These matches cover international fixtures involving the India men’s senior team but don’t include domestic games, ACC and ICC tournaments or women’s team matches.

If a company wants to bid, they need serious financial muscle. Their average turnover over the last three years must be at least Rs 100 crore—or their average net worth, measured the same way, should hit that mark. And forget about submitting bids through consortia, joint ventures or as individuals; only properly incorporated companies can throw their hats in the ring.

Also read| Yuvraj Singh shares special Raksha Bandhan post for Ritika Sajdeh; Virat Kohli’s sister pens heartfelt message

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