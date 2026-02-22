FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8

India made a big selection call by leaving out vice-captain Axar Patel from the playing XI against South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8. Here’s a detailed look at the tactical reasoning and team balance factors behind the surprising decision.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
India is currently facing South Africa in their opening match of the Super Eight stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22 (Sunday). India aims to secure a victory in this game to gain a significant edge in the race for the semi-finals. The Men in Blue have made a surprising change in their playing XI, as announced by captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss. They have opted for an unchanged playing XI from their previous match against the Netherlands, which means vice-captain Axar Patel will not be participating in this game.

At the toss, Aiden Markram won and chose to bowl first. Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that they are sticking with an unchanged XI, a tough call for Axar Patel. However, this decision is not due to any injury but rather a tactical choice.

"We’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game," SKY said at the toss

It is important to note that Axar Patel serves as the vice-captain of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Since India is going with an unchanged XI, Washington Sundar will take on the role of their primary spin bowling all-rounder.

South Africa features four left-handed batters in their top 8: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton, David Miller, and Marco Jansen. Therefore, including an off-spinner like Washington Sundar will enhance their bowling strategy, while also posing challenges for these southpaws, as the ball will be turning away from them.

IND vs SA playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa:  Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

