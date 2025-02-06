The absence of Menon and Srinath from the ICC officials for the Champions Trophy is a significant development leading up to the highly anticipated tournament.

Umpire Nitin Menon and match referee Javagal Srinath will not be present at the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to start on February 19. Menon has chosen not to travel to Pakistan, while former Indian pacer Srinath will miss the tournament to enjoy a well-deserved break. This was reported by the Times of India on February 5.

"Menon has refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing 'personal reasons'. Obviously, he can’t be officiating in India’s matches in Dubai, as the tournament rules stipulate neutral umpires. Hence, he is missing from the Champions Trophy," a reliable source tracking developments closely told TOI.

Meanwhile, Srinath, who is currently officiating in the ongoing white-ball series between India and England, said: “Yes I had asked for leave as I had quite a few days away from home in the month of November, December and January."

The officials chosen for the upcoming 50-over competition were revealed by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. The ICC has selected three match referees and twelve umpires to oversee the competition.

Six of the twelve umpires chosen had officiated in the tournament's previous iteration, which was hosted in England. Among these seasoned officials are Rod Tucker, Paul Reiffel, Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena, and Richard Illingworth.

They are joined by former World Cup officials Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Alex Wharf, and Joel Wilson. The tournament's three match referees are Andrew Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle, and David Boon.

