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Explained: Why are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav absent from PBKS vs MI tonight

Mumbai Indians suffered a huge setback ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings as captain Hardik Pandya and star batter Suryakumar Yadav missed the match.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Explained: Why are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav absent from PBKS vs MI tonight
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are not playing in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match (Courtesy: AFP)
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The Mumbai Indians are facing off against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in match 58 of IPL 2026, and this time, there's a fresh face calling the shots. With both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav sitting out, Jasprit Bumrah finally steps in as captain for MI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14. Fans were sure Rohit Sharma would lead again, but the management put their trust in the star pacer instead.

So why aren't Hardik and Surya playing? Hardik, MI’s regular skipper, is still sidelined with a back spasm. He was seen training alone for three hours on Tuesday night, even batting in the nets, but hasn’t featured since missing the last two matches. During his absence, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain, but he’s also missing from this crucial game.

Also read| 'It’s going to finish one day': Virat Kohli’s retirement remark sparks massive buzz after match-winning ton vs KKR

A Cricbuzz report mentioned that tickets were booked for both players, but neither has shown up in Dharamsala yet. The report adds that family comes first for the franchise—Suryakumar recently welcomed a baby daughter, so the team management isn’t pushing him. Plus, with MI already out of playoff contention, there’s no reason to rush either player back.

Mumbai Indians made the Bumrah captaincy announcement with a heartfelt post: “A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game, will lead Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit.” They also shared a video with the caption, “We believe in Jassi bhai.” Bumrah won the toss and chose to bowl first against Punjab.

On the field, this season hasn’t gone as Bumrah hoped. The numbers tell the story—just three wickets in 11 games, averaging 116.33, and an economy rate north of 8.5. He went wicketless in his first five matches, picked up one each versus GT and CSK, but then struggled again—expensive outings against SRH and LSG didn’t help matters. Still, with three games left and the pressure off, Bumrah will want to finish on a high, proving he’s still got plenty to offer, even if MI's playoff dreams are over.

Also read| BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

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