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Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds

Afghanistan are set to host India in a unique cricketing arrangement despite possessing international-standard venues of their own. Here's why the Afghan team continues to play its home matches abroad and the circumstances that have led to India hosting a historic 'away' fixture on home soil.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds
Courtesy: X/@ShreyasIyer15
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India and Afghanistan are gearing up for a multi-format series, and honestly, this matchup is a treat for cricket fans. Afghanistan’s energy and talent are undeniable, and watching them go up against India on Indian soil is always something special.

They’re starting with a one-off Test, then moving into three ODIs. But there’s been some chatter that Afghanistan will 'host' India for a T20I series—right in Delhi. Kind of wild, right? Usually, the visiting team heads out to the host’s country. This time, Afghanistan is bringing the host badge but playing in India, at Arun Jaitley Stadium. So why is Afghanistan ‘hosting’ India in India? And what makes India’s partnership with Afghan cricket so significant?

Here’s the thing: Afghanistan does have a stadium in Kandahar with an Indian connection, but they don’t use it for international matches. The reasons are pretty clear: political instability, serious security concerns, and it’s not fully up to ICC standards. Because of these hurdles, Afghanistan plays ‘home’ games in places like Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, calling the UAE their second home. But now, with regional security issues in the Middle East, even those venues are off the table.

Also read| IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live on TV and online?

If this series happens, it’s a bit of a first—Afghanistan as host, but India providing the venue. India’s presence draws big crowds and sponsorships, which can seriously boost the cricket scene in countries like Afghanistan, Ireland, or Zimbabwe.

India’s support for Afghan cricket isn’t new. Back in 2024, Afghanistan used the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida for their Test against New Zealand, thanks to the BCCI. They also played T20s against Bangladesh in Dehradun in 2018. India’s help goes deeper—coaching, training, sponsorships from brands like Amul and FanCode, and even funding for a stadium in Kandahar. The inauguration there was a joint effort between local Afghan officials and India’s ambassador.

Ajay Jadeja stepped up as Afghanistan’s mentor in the 2023 ODI World Cup, guiding them to victories over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India played a big role in Afghanistan getting full ICC membership in 2017, putting them on the international cricket map.

Even after the political shifts in August 2021, the BCCI stood with Afghan cricket. They opened their doors for training and matches, making sure Afghan players could compete at the highest level. The IPL gave Afghan cricketers a platform and visibility—names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Karim Janat became household names.

So why does India keep helping Afghanistan cricket? India hasn’t recognized the Taliban, and it’s vocal about human rights and governance issues. But cricket offers a channel to keep ties strong. Some people say it’s ‘soft power,’ a way to counter Pakistan and China’s influence. But really, the aim is to stand with the Afghan people, use cricket as a bridge, and help keep their cricket dreams alive and growing, no matter what politics are at play.

Also read| 'Respect match situations': Gautam Gambhir warns Rishabh Pant, confirms India's No. 3 batter for Afghanistan Test

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