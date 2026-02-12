Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

India made key changes for their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, leaving out Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI. Here’s a detailed look at the reasons behind the selection calls, fitness updates, and tactical considerations.

India faced a significant setback just before their second match in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as the World No.1 T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, was absent from the playing XI for the Men in Blue against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (February 12). Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Sanju Samson would take his place.

Abhishek's absence was due to an illness that required him to spend a night in the hospital. Although Tilak Varma mentioned the day before the match that he had been discharged, the star batter was still not fit to participate today. It remains uncertain whether he will travel with the team to Colombo tomorrow for the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on Sunday (February 15) at the Premadasa Stadium.

Reports indicate that Abhishek played in the match against the USA, where he scored a duck while battling a high fever and subsequently developed a stomach infection.

In other news, Mohammed Siraj is also not included in India's playing XI for the 2026 T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (February 12), despite being the standout bowler in India's victory over the United States of America (USA) in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium, where he took 3 wickets for 29 runs, helping the Suryakumar Yadav-led team defend a total of 161 and secure a comfortable 29-run win.

However, the return of Jasprit Bumrah means that Siraj has to sit this one out. The Indian cricket icon missed the first game of the tournament due to illness but has returned after training for the past two days.

Regarding Siraj, he joined the Indian squad just a day before the USA match as an injury replacement for Harshit Rana, who was sidelined after injuring his knee during the warm-up match against South Africa. The game in Mumbai marked Siraj's first T20I appearance since July 2024.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

