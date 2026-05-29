Explained: Who reaches IPL 2026 final if GT vs RR Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Rain could play a major role in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. If the knockout match gets washed out with no result possible, the team that finished higher in the league-stage points table will qualify for the final against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will discover their opponent for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) today, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the tournament's second qualifier at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. However, some excitement may be on the horizon, as rain is forecasted for the evening in the city.

For those who may not know, there is a 25-56% likelihood of rain during the match, with no signs of it letting up throughout the night and into the early morning hours. This could result in a scenario where the game is abandoned without a definitive outcome.

What Happens If GT VS RR Is Washed Out?

In a rare situation where GT and RR are unable to complete the match (if neither team bats for at least five overs), the Titans will advance to the final. This is because they finished higher in the league standings. For those unfamiliar, there is no reserve day for this match, and it solely serves as the qualifier for the final.

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The Titans secured second place on the table with 18 points, trailing only RCB. RCB, GT, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all ended up with the same point total but were differentiated by their Net Run Rate (NRR). Conversely, the Royals finished fourth with 16 points, qualifying on the last day of the league stage after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in their final match of the season.

It's important to note that a minimum of five overs can be played as late as 11:56 PM IST. Unlike league matches, there will be no overs deducted for a two-hour delay in the playoffs.

GT enters this match following a loss in the first qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 92 runs. Meanwhile, RR triumphed in the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 47 runs.

In the meantime, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bat first against the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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