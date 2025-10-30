FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result

Rain threatens to disrupt the IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. If the match is washed out, who will qualify for the final — India or Australia? Here’s the full explanation of ICC’s rules, reserve-day plans, and how the group stage standings could decide the finalist.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result
Rain may disrupt the India women versus Australia semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today, October 30. With a World Cup final spot on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher for the Women in Blue. However, they face a formidable opponent in Australia, who have been exceptional, entering the semifinal without a loss.

AccuWeather reports a significant likelihood of rain during the semifinal. The tournament has already experienced several washouts, including India's last league match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. The weather forecast for October 30 is not promising, with overcast skies and nearly a 30 percent chance of rain, particularly in the late afternoon.

Should rain interfere today, a reserve day is available, but the outlook for Friday appears even worse, with an 86 percent chance of rain.

What happens if IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal is cancelled?

In the event that the semifinal cannot proceed due to rain, India will be eliminated from the World Cup, allowing Australia to advance to the final. This is due to Australia finishing higher on the points table during the league stage. The Women in Yellow won all their league matches, finishing as the top team.

India came into the tournament as one of the favorites, but their league stage performance was disappointing, with losses to South Africa, Australia, and England. They did manage a significant victory over New Zealand women to secure their place in the knockout round.

Defeating the Australian women's team is a challenging task, but the India women can draw confidence from their earlier victory against the defending champions in the second ODI prior to the World Cup. India will hope to replicate that performance in Navi Mumbai and move closer to claiming their first title. The semifinal winner will face South Africa in the final showdown.

