HomeCricket

CRICKET

Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

The suspense escalates with a new development in the story, as the match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates has been postponed by one hour.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE
Pakistan may consider boycotting the Asia Cup match against the UAE, as per reports. The PCB had issued a warning about potentially boycotting the Asia Cup if match referee Andy Pycroft was not dismissed from the tournament. The PCB expressed strong dissatisfaction with Andy Pycroft, believing he failed to maintain the spirit of the game during the handshake incident following the India match in Dubai.

For those unfamiliar, Suryakumar Yadav's India refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers as a form of protest against the Pahalgam attack. The board accused Pycroft of favoring India, claiming he was the one who instructed the captains to forgo the handshake at the toss.

However, the ICC declined to remove Pycroft from the Pakistan vs UAE match, placing the PCB in a difficult situation. The ICC maintained that Pycroft had minimal involvement in the controversy, stating that the selection of match officials is a centralized ICC decision and cannot be swayed by the interests of any member board.

The Pakistan team has been instructed to remain at their hotel while the senior PCB officials deliberate on the matter. Recent updates indicate that the start of play has been postponed by at least one hour, and the players have departed for the stadium.

Who Will Qualify For Super 4s If Pakistan Boycotts Asia Cup?

In the event that Pakistan decides to boycott the Asia Cup, the UAE will automatically qualify for the Super 4s. This match is crucial for both teams, as they are currently tied with two points each. Should Pakistan withdraw, the UAE will receive two points due to the walkover from the opposing team, thus securing their place in the Super 4s. The UAE will join India as the second team from Group A to advance to the Super 4s.

Also read| PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How late can a team arrive and still play as per ICC rules?

