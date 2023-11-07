Headlines

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Cricket

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Angelo Mathews becomes first player to get 'timed out' in international cricket in SL vs BAN World Cup match

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

In a recent World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there was a unique incident involving Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews. Mathews, who had just taken the crease, found himself in an unusual situation. He needed to adjust the strap of his helmet, but in his attempt to do so, he ended up breaking it. Mathews then signaled for a replacement helmet, and it was at this moment that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan requested a timeout.

However, the umpires, following the rules, declared Mathews "timed out." This decision marked the first instance of a batsman being given out in international cricket due to this specific rule.. 

Understand the time out rule

When a wicket falls or a batsman retires in cricket, the new batsman coming in must be prepared to face the next ball within 3 minutes. If the new batsman isn't ready, and the other batsman on the field is on the non-striker's end, they also have to be ready within 3 minutes. If neither of these things happens, the bowling team can appeal, and the new batsman will be declared out of time. This rule is in the official cricket rule book from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the organization that makes cricket rules.

Understand the time out rule in the World Cup

The time limit for giving a time out in the World Cup 2023 is two minutes. "After a wicket falls or a batsman retires, the incoming batsman or other batsman at the crease will have to be ready to play the next ball within 2 minutes. If that doesn't happen, the new batsman coming in to bat will be out of time."

