Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

The pitch for the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad will be a mixed soil surface, different from the strip used in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the India vs South Africa clash earlier in the tournament. Here’s what a mixed soil pitch is and why curators opted for a different surface.

The final of the 2026 T20 World Cup is set to take place in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where India will face off against New Zealand. With a capacity of nearly 100,000, a record crowd is anticipated as the home team strives to make history by defending their title. However, the venue holds painful memories for the Indian squad, which has raised concerns among fans nationwide.

During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the team made it to the final after an impressive streak of 10 consecutive victories. Unfortunately, they were defeated in the final in Ahmedabad by Australia. Earlier in the tournament, they suffered a loss to South Africa by 76 runs at this same location. In fact, since the commencement of the 2023 World Cup, the Men in Blue have played 32 matches, winning 30, with their only two losses occurring in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Again, But With A Different Pitch

This time, however, the situation is different, as the match will be held on a mixed-soil pitch (pitch number six). This indicates that the surface is expected to offer good pace and true bounce, likely leading to a high-scoring encounter with some assistance for fast bowlers. For those unfamiliar, this surface comprises both red and black soil, with a higher proportion of the former.

Conversely, both the 2023 World Cup final and the India-South Africa match in the 2026 T20 World Cup were played on a black soil wicket. Such surfaces are typically slow and provide low bounce, making it challenging for batters to execute their natural shots.

For those who may not know, the Ahmedabad ground features three types of pitches (red, black, and mixed), which is uncommon in Indian cricket venues. For instance, the Wankhede Stadium exclusively has a red soil wicket, a defining trait of pitches in every ground located in Mumbai.

