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Explained: What happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final gets washed out? Is there a reserve day?

IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans could face rain interruptions, raising questions over reserve day rules and title-deciding scenarios. Here’s what happens if the IPL 2026 final is washed out in Ahmedabad.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Explained: What happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final gets washed out? Is there a reserve day?
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Courtesy: X)
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A significant rain threat hangs over the IPL 2026 final featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the much-anticipated match approaches, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the region. Although rain is forecasted for June 1, there is a chance of showers during the match itself. Both RCB and GT are vying for their second IPL trophy, and fans are hoping for an uninterrupted game.

What Will Happen If Rain Disrupts The IPL Final?

While the rain threat on May 31 is not severe, it remains a possibility. Should it rain today, officials can utilize the extra time to complete the game on the same day. However, if heavy rain prevents play today, a reserve day is available. Reserve days are designated for knockout matches in the IPL.

The weather forecast for the reserve day is not promising, so every effort will be made to finish the match on May 31, even if it requires a shortened game. If the match is moved to the reserve day, it will continue from the exact point where it was stopped on the original day.

What If It Rains On The Reserve Day?

If the match is canceled on the scheduled day and play is also impossible on the reserve day, both teams will share the IPL trophy. This outcome would likely disappoint both teams, as they have showcased exceptional cricket and deserve to claim the title outright.

RCB Has An Advantage Over GT

RCB and GT emerged as the top two teams during the league stage, each winning nine out of 14 matches and securing the top spots, with RCB leading the table. The two teams faced off in Qualifier 1, where RCB triumphed over GT to secure their place in the final. Meanwhile, GT easily defeated Rajasthan Royals to advance. RCB's victory in Qualifier 1 may provide them with a slight psychological edge; however, GT can take confidence from their earlier win against RCB during the league stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also read| IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs GT in India?

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