Explained: What happens if India refuses to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?
AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
UPI alert! NPCI announces major change in transaction limits for GPay, PhonePe, Paytm; here's what you need to know
Assam: Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Guwahati, tremors felt in North Bengal, Bhutan
Ananya Panday opens up on her superstitions, 'I don’t walk under...' ; here's what she avoids and why
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
CRICKET
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) have rules prohibiting member nations from boycotting matches in multinational tournaments for non-cricketing (i.e., political) reasons.
The forthcoming match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday (September 14), is marked by the usual cricket fervor but is clouded by considerable political and social controversy. In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, along with India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor aimed at terrorist bases in Pakistan, the match has ignited discussions regarding its timing and suitability. Numerous opposition political parties and public figures in India have advocated for a boycott, deeming the event insensitive in light of the ongoing tensions and loss.
In spite of these feelings, the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have maintained that participation is essential to prevent forfeiting points in the tournament. Players, under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir, have been encouraged to uphold professionalism and concentrate solely on the game, even as they acknowledge the emotional context. The atmosphere in the dressing room is notably strained, mirroring the weight of national sentiment and the intricacies of competing in a match that is deeply intertwined with both sporting rivalry and geopolitical strife.
Also read| IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as India battle Pakistan in much-debated game
Should India decide to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, it would be classified as a forfeit according to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regulations. This forfeit would grant Pakistan two points for the victory, significantly impacting India's position in the tournament.
The BCCI has emphasized that a boycott is not a feasible option, as it would endanger India's involvement in both current and future international multilateral tournaments. Such a decision could also adversely affect India's aspirations to host major global sporting events, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
India vs Pakistan: Three Possible Outcomes of India Boycotting Matches Against Pakistan
India and Pakistan could potentially face each other up to three times during the Asia Cup. Below are the implications if the Men in Blue decide to boycott the matches on these three separate occasions. During the Group Stage, Pakistan would receive 2 points. In the Super Four, Pakistan would again be granted 2 points. Finally, if India boycotts the Final, Pakistan would be awarded the Asia Cup trophy.
Also read| Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence