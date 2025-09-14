Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Explained: What happens if India refuses to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) have rules prohibiting member nations from boycotting matches in multinational tournaments for non-cricketing (i.e., political) reasons.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

The forthcoming match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday (September 14), is marked by the usual cricket fervor but is clouded by considerable political and social controversy. In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, along with India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor aimed at terrorist bases in Pakistan, the match has ignited discussions regarding its timing and suitability. Numerous opposition political parties and public figures in India have advocated for a boycott, deeming the event insensitive in light of the ongoing tensions and loss.

In spite of these feelings, the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have maintained that participation is essential to prevent forfeiting points in the tournament. Players, under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir, have been encouraged to uphold professionalism and concentrate solely on the game, even as they acknowledge the emotional context. The atmosphere in the dressing room is notably strained, mirroring the weight of national sentiment and the intricacies of competing in a match that is deeply intertwined with both sporting rivalry and geopolitical strife.

Also read| IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as India battle Pakistan in much-debated game

Should India decide to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, it would be classified as a forfeit according to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regulations. This forfeit would grant Pakistan two points for the victory, significantly impacting India's position in the tournament. 

The BCCI has emphasized that a boycott is not a feasible option, as it would endanger India's involvement in both current and future international multilateral tournaments. Such a decision could also adversely affect India's aspirations to host major global sporting events, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

India vs Pakistan: Three Possible Outcomes of India Boycotting Matches Against Pakistan

India and Pakistan could potentially face each other up to three times during the Asia Cup. Below are the implications if the Men in Blue decide to boycott the matches on these three separate occasions. During the Group Stage, Pakistan would receive 2 points. In the Super Four, Pakistan would again be granted 2 points. Finally, if India boycotts the Final, Pakistan would be awarded the Asia Cup trophy.

Also read| Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

