Explained: Why was Dinesh Karthik given run out even though Shoriful Islam broke the stumps

Dinesh Karthik's dismissal against Bangladesh had a bit of dubiousness about it, as the wicketkeeper-batsman was adjudged run-out, even though the Bangladeshi bowled Shoriful Islam had rattled the stumps with his hands.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 17th over, as India and Bangladesh square off at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Virat Kohli has only just reached his fifty, but there was a mix-up between him and DK.

Virat played a shot towards the extra cover region and walked out of his crease looking for a run, but he soon realized that it was in vain. Karthik meanwhile had already left his crease and ran towards the striker's end. Kohli put his hand up to signal Karthik that it was not a run but it was already late by then.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman turned around and dived full length but he was caught fractionally out of the crease.

He stood up instantly and complained to Virat but there was more drama to come. The dismissal was checked by the third umpire and the replays showed that the ball had hit the stumps before the bowler's hands.

It wasn't clear whether the bails had been removed by the ball's impact with the stumps or when the bowler's hand rattled the wickets.

The third umpire nonetheless had seen enough and he adjudged Karthik out. The Tamil Nadu batter walked back after scoring 7 runs.

Thankfully it didn't prove too costly as Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a six and a boundary in the final over to help India to a total of 184, which was reduced to 151 courtesy of the DLS method, but the Men in Blue prevailed by five runs.