Explained: How RCB stormed into IPL 2026 final as defending champions and table-toppers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2026 final after a dominant and consistent campaign throughout the season. The defending champions combined explosive batting, disciplined bowling and strong leadership to emerge as favourites for a second straight IPL crown.

After grinding through 18 tough seasons before finally lifting their first IPL trophy in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB showed everyone last year wasn’t just a lucky break. With Rajat Patidar leading from the front, this team has become the most dependable force in IPL 2026. Now, they’re just one win away from going back-to-back and head into Sunday’s final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad as the top favorites.

For the first time ever, RCB stepped onto the field as defending champions. They handled the pressure like pros, nabbing the number one spot in the league standings with 9 wins out of 14 matches. Their 18 points, boosted by a strong net run rate, gave them the edge. In Qualifier 1, they didn’t just squeak by—they hammered Gujarat Titans by 92 runs and punched their ticket to the final.

RCB never held back, right from the start. The season opener set the tone—chasing 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in just 16 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69. The momentum just kept building, especially during the Southern Derby against Chennai Super Kings where they racked up 250/3, thanks to Tim David smashing an unbeaten 70 off a mere 25 balls.

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It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Rajasthan Royals handed RCB a loss, thanks in part to the brilliance of the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Delhi Capitals snatched a win in a tense last-over finish. But every setback fired RCB up. After losing to DC, they stunned them in the rematch—bowling them out for 75, then chasing the total in just 6.3 overs, which gave their net run rate a huge boost.

A couple mid-season losses to GT and Lucknow Super Giants made things dicey—they needed two wins from their last four games to stay alive. True to their champion mindset, RCB came roaring back with three straight wins: a nail-biter against Mumbai Indians in Raipur, a clinical performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, and a demolition job against Punjab Kings.

The Qualifier 1 was where Patidar truly shined. He blasted 93 runs off only 33 balls, smashing nine sixes, and led RCB to a commanding 254/5. The bowling unit, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the helm, quickly cleaned up GT for just 162.

Heading into the final, RCB looks like a complete package. Kohli’s been unstoppable at the top, piling up 600 runs with an average of 50. Patidar added 486 runs, Padikkal chipped in with 463. On the bowling side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a game-changer, taking 26 wickets, and Rasikh Dar’s chipped in with 16. Right now, RCB feels more solid and balanced than ever. They’re primed to make history and defend their IPL crown.

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