HomeCricket

CRICKET

Explained: How Pakistan can join India in Asia Cup 2025 final and Bangladesh’s role as potential spoilsport

With India already sealing their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, attention now shifts to a nail-biting Super Fours showdown between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a virtual semi-final that will decide who joins India in the title clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 05:39 PM IST

Explained: How Pakistan can join India in Asia Cup 2025 final and Bangladesh’s role as potential spoilsport
After India's solid victory over Bangladesh, they've locked in their spot for the Asia Cup 2025 final, promising a great end to the tournament. Sri Lanka is now out of the competition. All eyes are on the Super Four game between Pakistan and Bangladesh. It's basically a must-win situation for both teams to get a shot at challenging India for the title. India, with their awesome performance, grabbed their second Super Four win in a row. They're leading the pack with four points and a killer Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.357. This streak confirms them as the first team to play in the final, which is happening on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Now that India is set for the final, everyone's watching the intense fight for the remaining spot. Looking at the Super Four points table, Pakistan and Bangladesh are neck and neck with two points each from their matches. Pakistan has a slight lead because of their better NRR.

For Pakistan, it’s simple: beat Bangladesh, and they're in the final. Any win will push them to four points, securing their place as the second finalist and setting up an anticipated rematch with India.

Bangladesh's path is a bit trickier. They need to beat Pakistan and also get their NRR in good shape. If Bangladesh wins, both teams will have four points. This makes the Net Run Rate the ultimate tie-breaker. Pakistan's NRR is currently better, but if Bangladesh wins big, they could turn things around and make it to the final.

The forthcoming match represents not only a challenge of skill but also a mental contest for both teams. Pakistan's recent performance, highlighted by a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka, instills confidence in them; however, Bangladesh's historical performances indicate they are a team that can create surprises.

The stakes are incredibly high, as one team will advance to the final alongside India, while the other will conclude their Asia Cup campaign.

